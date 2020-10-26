Remembering Country Songwriter Billy Joe Shaver : Fresh Air We remember the songwriter that Johnny Cash described as his favorite writer: Billy Joe Shaver. His songs have been performed by Cash, Kris Kristofferson, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and Elvis Presley. Shaver first became known as the songwriter for the country music outlaws of the '70s. He died this week at the age of 81. We'll listen back to two of his interviews with Terry Gross.



Justin Chang reviews 'City Hall,' a riveting documentary about local government by filmmaker Frederick Wiseman.