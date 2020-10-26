Best Of: Inside A Pro-Trump Militia / Chef Marcus Samuelsson : Fresh Air 'Atlantic' writer Mike Giglio profiles the Oath Keepers, a pro-Trump militia group, in a new article. They have recruited thousands of police, soldiers and veterans. We talk about what they might do on Election Day and after.



Ken Tucker reviews three songs by The Pretenders, Bruce Springsteen, and Stevie Wonder.



Harlem chef Marcus Samuelsson talks about his new book, 'The Rise.' It's a celebration of Black excellence in the culinary world — and the many Black cooks who have influenced American food, often without credit.