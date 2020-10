Senate To Vote On Amy Coney Barrett's Confirmation For Supreme Court The Senate is expected to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday in a mostly party-line vote. Her addition to the court days before the election has been a campaign issue.

Senate To Vote On Amy Coney Barrett's Confirmation For Supreme Court

The Senate is expected to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday in a mostly party-line vote. Her addition to the court days before the election has been a campaign issue.