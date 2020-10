NASA Says It Found Water Molecules On The Moon's Surface NASA has announced the discovery of water in a sunlit crater on the moon. The water is likely trapped inside of little glass beads and may one day be useful for astronauts visiting the surface.

NASA Says It Found Water Molecules On The Moon's Surface NASA has announced the discovery of water in a sunlit crater on the moon. The water is likely trapped inside of little glass beads and may one day be useful for astronauts visiting the surface.