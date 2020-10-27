Jack White Of The White Stripes Covers Busker's New Guitar

When a woman in Scotland smashed Matt Grant's guitar, he turned to crowd-funding to raise money. When he showed up at the store, the clerk told him Jack White had already paid for a replacement.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A busker in Edinburgh, Matt Grant, had a nasty confrontation the other day. A woman grabbed his guitar and smashed it. He turned to crowdfunding to try to raise money to replace it. But when he showed up at his local guitar shop, the clerk told him to just hold on to his cash. Jack White of the White Stripes had seen his post, and he'd already covered the cost of a new guitar. Grant decided to go for a custom-made Fender Stratocaster. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.