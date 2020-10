Official On Why He Resigned From Federal Salary Council NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Ronald Sanders, who resigned as chair of the Federal Salary Council, in protest over President Trump's executive order restricting civil service protection.

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Ronald Sanders, who resigned as chair of the Federal Salary Council, in protest over President Trump's executive order restricting civil service protection.