Hairless Opossum In Texas Gets Wardrobe Of Tiny Sweaters A life without fur is usually a death sentence for an opossum. But one in Lubbock, Texas, is living the good life, complete with a new wardrobe.

Hairless Opossum In Texas Gets Wardrobe Of Tiny Sweaters