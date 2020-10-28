Ty Dolla $ign: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

Superstar songwriter Ty Dolla $ign has too much history with NPR Music and too many hits under his belt to deliver us just any ol' Tiny Desk from home. He assembled a roster of frequent collaborators (including Skrillex) under one roof to perform some jams from his new album, aptly titled Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, as well as a few of his chart-topping singles.

While many know Ty as pop's go-to feature artist, the Los Angeles native has steadily crafted his own diverse catalog, with more than a dozen albums, mixtapes and EPs to his name. With Featuring, he flips the script, roping A-list pop stars — like Post Malone, Nicki Minaj, Future and Young Thug — into his own world, using them to define the Ty Dolla sound.

This Tiny Desk (home) concert was a long time coming. Ty visited the NPR Music offices last year, where he performed an emotional tribute to Mac Miller, and it's something we'll never forget, but he wanted to start fresh and focus on the music of Featuring. Fast forward more than a year later, and we finally have that full-length Ty concert so many of you have been asking for.

SET LIST

"Temptations"

"Something New"

"Or Nah"

"Paranoid"

"Ego Death"

"Your Turn"

MUSICIANS

Ty Dolla $ign: vocals, guitar, drum machine

Skrillex: DJ, guitar, samples

Ant Clemons: vocals

Joe Cleveland: bass

Mike Moore: drums

Camper: keys

Brandon Chapman: guitar

CREDITS