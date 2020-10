Tech CEOs To Testify Before Senate Panel On Platforms' Legal Shield The CEOs of Twitter, Facebook and Google are set to appear before the Senate Commerce Committee Wednesday. Lawmakers are revisiting the legal shield that has long protected the tech industry.

Tech CEOs To Testify Before Senate Panel On Platforms' Legal Shield Politics Tech CEOs To Testify Before Senate Panel On Platforms' Legal Shield Tech CEOs To Testify Before Senate Panel On Platforms' Legal Shield Audio will be available later today. The CEOs of Twitter, Facebook and Google are set to appear before the Senate Commerce Committee Wednesday. Lawmakers are revisiting the legal shield that has long protected the tech industry. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor