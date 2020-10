LA Dodgers Are World Series Champions In Pandemic-Shorted Season The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6 of the World Series, ending a 32-year championship drought for the organization. They've played in three of the last four series.

