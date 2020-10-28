Scientists Find Massive Coral Reef In Australia's Great Barrier Reef

The 1,600-foot-tall coral reef is taller than the Empire State Building, and its base is a mile wide. It's the first time in 120 years since a coral reef this size has been discovered.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with this news this morning - scientists have discovered a 1,600-foot-tall coral reef in the Great Barrier Reef off of Australia. Think about that for a second - 1,600 feet tall - so taller than the Empire State Building, taller than two great pyramids stacked on top of each other. And the base is a mile wide. This is the first time in 120 years humans have discovered a coral reef this size. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.

