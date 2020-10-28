How To Take Care Of Yourself This Election Season

Enlarge this image toggle caption Shayan Asgharnia Shayan Asgharnia

toggle caption Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

It's Election Day, but instead of the latest 2020 election politics news and results, we're giving you some therapy.

In this episode, Sam shares listener questions around mental health issues with psychotherapist Lori Gottlieb.

In addition to her clinical practice, Gottlieb is The New York Times best-selling author behind Maybe You Should Talk To Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed, her memoir on her own experiences with therapy.

She and Sam discuss burnout amidst the coronavirus pandemic, white guilt, and when the right time is to reach out to a therapist (hint: if you're asking, it's probably time).

Gottlieb also co-hosts the iHeart Radio podcast Dear Therapists and writes the weekly advice column 'Dear Therapist' for The Atlantic. You can follow her on Twitter @LoriGottlieb1.

For more mental health resources, check out the NPR Life Kit podcast episodes below.