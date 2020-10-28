Accessibility links
Election Stress: Mental Health and The 2020 Election : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders It's Election Day, but instead of the latest politics news, we're giving you some therapy. Sam shares listener questions around mental health issues with psychotherapist Lori Gottlieb. In addition to her clinical practice, Gottlieb is the New York Times best-selling author behind Maybe You Should Talk To Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed. She and Sam discuss burnout, white guilt, and when the right time is to reach out to a therapist. Gottlieb also co-hosts the podcast Dear Therapists and writes the weekly advice column 'Dear Therapist' for The Atlantic.
How To Take Care Of Yourself This Election Season

Listen · 27:33
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Lori Gottlieb is a psychotherapist and author of The New York Times bestseller, Maybe You Should Talk to Someone. Shayan Asgharnia hide caption

Shayan Asgharnia

Lori Gottlieb is a psychotherapist and author of The New York Times bestseller, Maybe You Should Talk to Someone.

Shayan Asgharnia

Maybe You Should Talk To Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed, by Lori Gottlieb. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt hide caption

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

It's Election Day, but instead of the latest 2020 election politics news and results, we're giving you some therapy.

In this episode, Sam shares listener questions around mental health issues with psychotherapist Lori Gottlieb.

In addition to her clinical practice, Gottlieb is The New York Times best-selling author behind Maybe You Should Talk To Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed, her memoir on her own experiences with therapy.

She and Sam discuss burnout amidst the coronavirus pandemic, white guilt, and when the right time is to reach out to a therapist (hint: if you're asking, it's probably time).

Gottlieb also co-hosts the iHeart Radio podcast Dear Therapists and writes the weekly advice column 'Dear Therapist' for The Atlantic. You can follow her on Twitter @LoriGottlieb1.

For more mental health resources, check out the NPR Life Kit podcast episodes below.