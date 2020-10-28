How I Built Resilience: Cheryl Contee of Do Big Things

Enlarge this image NPR NPR

Do Big Things is a Black woman-led, mission-driven digital agency that works with companies like Google, Etsy, and the NAACP, and has a staff that's 50% people of color.

The agency's CEO and founder Cheryl Contee says having a diverse team is a strategy for authentic engagement.

These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating turbulent times.

