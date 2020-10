What Is Biden's Coronavirus Response Plan? Joe Biden's pandemic plan has seven points. He'd ask states to mandate masks. He also has detailed proposals on testing, contact tracing, creation of a public health job corps and other measures.

What Is Biden's Coronavirus Response Plan? Politics What Is Biden's Coronavirus Response Plan? What Is Biden's Coronavirus Response Plan? Audio will be available later today. Joe Biden's pandemic plan has seven points. He'd ask states to mandate masks. He also has detailed proposals on testing, contact tracing, creation of a public health job corps and other measures. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor