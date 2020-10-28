Accessibility links
How I Built Resilience: Varshini Prakash of Sunrise Movement : How I Built This with Guy Raz Guy talks with Varshini Prakash, co-founder of Sunrise Movement, a grassroots organization that's fighting to make climate change a top priority in the US. The group launched in 2017 and has since grown into one of the largest youth movements in the country. These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders about how they're navigating these turbulent times.

How I Built This with Guy Raz

How I Built This with Guy Raz

How I Built This with Guy Raz

Guy talks with Varshini Prakash, co-founder of Sunrise Movement, a grassroots organization that's fighting to make climate change a top priority in the US.

The group launched in 2017 and has since grown into one of the largest youth movements in the country.

These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders about how they're navigating these turbulent times.