Tupperware Benefits From More Home Cooking During The Pandemic

Where are your dinner leftovers? In the fridge, in a Tupperware container? Tupperware's profits quadrupled this past quarter. Other companies thriving: Netflix, Peloton and board game maker Hasbro.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So where are your leftovers from last night? Maybe in the fridge in a Tupperware container. You probably haven't eaten out nearly as much as you used to during these months of a pandemic, which has been good for business at Tupperware. Its profits quadrupled this past quarter. Other companies that are thriving right now - Netflix, Peloton and the board game maker Hasbro. Wow. I feel like I just peered inside the life of the pandemic American.

