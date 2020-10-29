Life in the Time of Coronavirus

"What has this pandemic been like for you?"



When we put that question to people, the answers we got depended a lot on where they were in life — if they were in school, if they had a job, if they had lost a loved one, if they were vulnerable to the virus. So in this special episode of It's Been a Minute, we'll hear from people of all ages, from all over the country — and world — about how their lives, from young to old, have changed forever.

This episode was produced by Jinae West with help from Star McCown. It was edited by Jordana Hochman.