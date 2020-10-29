Accessibility links
Life in the Time of Coronavirus : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders "What has this pandemic been like for you?"

When we put that question to people, the answers we got depended a lot on where they were in life — if they were in school, if they had a job, if they had lost a loved one, if they were vulnerable to the virus. So in this special episode of It's Been a Minute, we'll hear from people of all ages, from all over the country — and world — about how their lives, from young to old, have changed forever.

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Listener Dani with her boyfriend, Jack, by the water. Photo courtesy of Dani hide caption

This episode was produced by Jinae West with help from Star McCown. It was edited by Jordana Hochman.