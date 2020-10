Tensions Rise In France As The Country Faces Another Act Of Violence On Thursday, a man killed three people with a knife in a Catholic church in Nice. A second man, who was threatening passersby with a gun, was shot dead by police in the town of Avignon.

Tensions Rise In France As The Country Faces Another Act Of Violence Europe Tensions Rise In France As The Country Faces Another Act Of Violence Tensions Rise In France As The Country Faces Another Act Of Violence Audio will be available later today. On Thursday, a man killed three people with a knife in a Catholic church in Nice. A second man, who was threatening passersby with a gun, was shot dead by police in the town of Avignon. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor