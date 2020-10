GOP Election Lawyer On Voting Legal Battles NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Ben Ginsberg, a top Republican election lawyer, about Supreme Court rulings that blocked an attempt to challenge ballot deadlines in two swing states.

GOP Election Lawyer On Voting Legal Battles Law GOP Election Lawyer On Voting Legal Battles GOP Election Lawyer On Voting Legal Battles Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Ben Ginsberg, a top Republican election lawyer, about Supreme Court rulings that blocked an attempt to challenge ballot deadlines in two swing states. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor