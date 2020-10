How The Election Might Affect Stock Prices Trump says a Democratic victory next week will send stock prices plummeting. But Wall Street ambivalent about the prospect of a Biden presidency. Mainly investors are worried about COVID-19.

How The Election Might Affect Stock Prices

Trump says a Democratic victory next week will send stock prices plummeting. But Wall Street ambivalent about the prospect of a Biden presidency. Mainly investors are worried about COVID-19.