Homecomings Go Virtual At Historically Black Colleges And Universities Homecoming is the party of the year at historically Black colleges and universities, but the pandemic has canceled many events. We go to North Carolina A&T to see how virtual celebrations are going.

Homecomings Go Virtual At Historically Black Colleges And Universities Education Homecomings Go Virtual At Historically Black Colleges And Universities Homecomings Go Virtual At Historically Black Colleges And Universities Audio will be available later today. Homecoming is the party of the year at historically Black colleges and universities, but the pandemic has canceled many events. We go to North Carolina A&T to see how virtual celebrations are going. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor