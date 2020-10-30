Georgia Food Writer Serves Tiny Meals At Her Restaurant For A Chipmunk

Angela Hansberger missed going to restaurants for her job as a food writer. So, she opened her very own tiny restaurant, where she serves tiny meals to a chipmunk named Thelonius Munk.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So what do you do if you're a food writer without much work in a pandemic? Well, Angela Hansberger decided to open her own restaurant. It has exactly one customer, a chipmunk she named Thelonious Munk, who she serves artful, miniature dinners to on a teeny picnic table, like sushi, one grain of rice at a time, or ramen with just two little noodles. Her cat likes to watch through the window. And he's getting hungry. When is his dinnertime?

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.