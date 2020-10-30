Accessibility links
How I Built Resilience: Justin Gold of Justin's : How I Built This with Guy Raz Justin Gold is the founder of Justin's, known for its nut butters and chocolate peanut butter cups. He talks about how he started by pulverizing peanuts in his home blender, and describes how his customers are shopping differently during the pandemic. These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating these turbulent times.

Order the How I Built This book at:
https://smarturl.it/HowIBuiltThis
NPR logo

How I Built Resilience: Justin Gold of Justin's

Listen · 22:17
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/929498776/929576828" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
How I Built Resilience: Justin Gold of Justin's

How I Built This with Guy Raz

How I Built Resilience: Justin Gold of Justin's

How I Built Resilience: Justin Gold of Justin's

Listen · 22:17
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/929498776/929576828" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
How I Built This with Guy Raz

How I Built This with Guy Raz

Justin Gold is the founder of Justin's, known for its nut butters and chocolate peanut butter cups.

He talks about how he started by pulverizing peanuts in his home blender, and describes how his customers are shopping differently during the pandemic.

These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating these turbulent times.