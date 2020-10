How Presidential Election Could Reshape Medicaid Medicaid provides health care for millions of low-income Americans. The presidential election could reshape Medicaid — at a critical moment for health care.

How Presidential Election Could Reshape Medicaid Health Care How Presidential Election Could Reshape Medicaid How Presidential Election Could Reshape Medicaid Audio will be available later today. Medicaid provides health care for millions of low-income Americans. The presidential election could reshape Medicaid — at a critical moment for health care. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor