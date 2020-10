Sports Arenas Turn Into Voting Sites Across The U.S. Sports teams around the U.S. have turned over their stadiums and arenas to be used as pandemic-safe voting sites. And it's possible these polling places could become the future of Election Day.

Sports Arenas Turn Into Voting Sites Across The U.S.

Sports teams around the U.S. have turned over their stadiums and arenas to be used as pandemic-safe voting sites. And it's possible these polling places could become the future of Election Day.