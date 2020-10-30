What Economy Are You Voting For?

The 2020 presidential candidates are juggling a lot of priorities. Voters are asking questions about the newest Supreme Court justice, climate change, and of course, the pandemic.

And with increasing unemployment, unpaid rent piling up, and no hope of another relief bill on the horizon, Americans will have to choose between two different visions for the economy.

Today on the show, our friends from The Indicator explain the presidential candidates' economic policy plans with help from politics reporter Danielle Kurtzleben from NPR's Washington Desk. Kurtzleben breaks down the Build Back Better plan floated by Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden, and goes over President Trump's economic policy agenda.

