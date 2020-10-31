Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

All right. Some questions for you about the rest of the week's news. Faith, a New York state trooper was suddenly transferred from his post in Albany up to a remote town near the Canadian border. New York political observers believe that was because the trooper made what key mistake?

FAITH SALIE: He made the mistake of dating the governor's daughter (laughter).

SAGAL: That's exactly right, Faith.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Trooper Dane Pfeiffer, 35, has been seeing Cara Kennedy-Cuomo, 25, since they met when he went above and beyond the call of protective duty. He threw his body in front of hers, and there wasn't even anybody shooting.

SALIE: (Laughter).

SAGAL: The New York State Police say it was a routine transfer, but the governor says, if I see you sniffing around her again, you'll be inspecting pizza ovens in Buffalo.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Now, Governor Cuomo actually denies having anything to do with it. He says, I'm the governor of the whole state, and there's no better place to work than beautiful Furthest Point Away From My Daughter. The trooper said he intended to comply with his orders to report to the new station located in the middle of the woods that you have to walk to after the bus drops you by the side of a deserted highway.

ALONZO BODDEN: You think he was telling one of his buddies on protection detail, yeah, I went out with her; what's the worst that could happen?

(LAUGHTER)

SALIE: You don't want to mess with Uncle Chris Cuomo's guns.

SAGAL: Right, that's true.

SALIE: I mean, have you seen that guy? Yeah. He works out.

ADAM BURKE: The Governor's Daughter sounds like one of those awful young adult Christmas love stories on Netflix. You know what I mean?

SAGAL: Oh, yeah.

SALIE: Yeah. And Liam Neeson...

SAGAL: This - no, this is a Lifetime movie, right?

SALIE: Yeah. Liam Neeson plays the governor, yeah.

BURKE: Right, right.

SAGAL: I have certain skills.

SALIE: (Laughter).

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU")

WHITNEY HOUSTON: (Singing) And I will always love you. I will always love you.

