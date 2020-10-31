Accessibility links
Poverty, Politics And The Presidential Election : 1A "64 million people who are poor or low wealth are eligible voters," says Rev. Dr. William Barber. "They could change who sits in the White House, who sits in Congress, who sits in the governor's mansion."

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

Poverty, Politics And The Presidential Election

Listen · 35:18
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/929952736/930493054" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Poverty, Politics And The Presidential Election

1A

Poverty, Politics And The Presidential Election

Poverty, Politics And The Presidential Election

Listen · 35:18
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/929952736/930493054" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Members of World Central Kitchen distribute food to voters and poll workers at a polling station in Washington, DC during early voting. NICHOLAS KAMM/NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
NICHOLAS KAMM/NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

Members of World Central Kitchen distribute food to voters and poll workers at a polling station in Washington, DC during early voting.

NICHOLAS KAMM/NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

It's the day before Election Day. Over 94 million early voters have already made their voices heard. But there's one group that is routinely sidelined in American politics: those experiencing poverty.

Eight million Americans have fallen into poverty since federal aid for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic ran out in May. Congress hasn't passed a second stimulus package. So who is looking out for the people who need that relief?

And just a note: the US Department of Health and Human Services states that one person making $12,760 or less is considered below the national poverty line. This varies by state, and we understand that many people are on the bubble.

We talked about that bubble and what it's like to live in it, with Fight For $15 organizer Terrence Wise and 1A listener Natalie. Then, we talked with Professor Elizabeth Rigby and the Poor People's Campaign co-chair Rev. Dr. William Barber II for more insight.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs on our website.