Poverty, Politics And The Presidential Election

It's the day before Election Day. Over 94 million early voters have already made their voices heard. But there's one group that is routinely sidelined in American politics: those experiencing poverty.

Eight million Americans have fallen into poverty since federal aid for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic ran out in May. Congress hasn't passed a second stimulus package. So who is looking out for the people who need that relief?

And just a note: the US Department of Health and Human Services states that one person making $12,760 or less is considered below the national poverty line. This varies by state, and we understand that many people are on the bubble.

We talked about that bubble and what it's like to live in it, with Fight For $15 organizer Terrence Wise and 1A listener Natalie. Then, we talked with Professor Elizabeth Rigby and the Poor People's Campaign co-chair Rev. Dr. William Barber II for more insight.

