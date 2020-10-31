1A And The Moth Present 'Voting Day' By Juliette Holmes

Election Day is finally here. As the results come in, we are reminded of a story.

Juliette Holmes is a retired teacher, and grandmother. She grew up in Savannah, Georgia and now lives in Queens.

On the eve of the election four years ago, she had a story to share. And it was recorded by our friends at The Moth in New York.

It's worth hearing again.

