1A And The Moth Present 'Voting Day' By Juliette Holmes Juliette Holmes' parents could technically vote, but they had to pass a test. The questions were not fair.

"How many jelly beans are in this jar? How many bubbles are in this bar of soap?"

In partnership with The Moth, we bring you her family's story.

A stack of "I'm a Georgia Voter" stickers are seen at a polling location in Atlanta, Georgia. Elijah Nouvelage/Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images hide caption

A stack of "I'm a Georgia Voter" stickers are seen at a polling location in Atlanta, Georgia.

Election Day is finally here. As the results come in, we are reminded of a story.

Juliette Holmes is a retired teacher, and grandmother. She grew up in Savannah, Georgia and now lives in Queens.

On the eve of the election four years ago, she had a story to share. And it was recorded by our friends at The Moth in New York.

It's worth hearing again.

