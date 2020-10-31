The Hit List (Or, The 1A Pop Culture Roundup)

On this historic Election Day, we know that your excitement and anxiety might be overloaded. The news coverage might get a little unrelenting.

If you want the latest updates, NPR has you covered. You can find our programs here.

But we thought we'd give you a little reprieve from doomscrolling in the form of The Hit List. It's our roundup of what's best to watch, stream and play from our expert panel.

We were joined by critics and pop culture consumers Angelica Bastien, Ruthie Fierberg, and Gita Jackson to talk about Among Us, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Star Trek: Discover, and much more.

