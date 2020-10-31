Accessibility links
The Hit List (Or, The 1A Pop Culture Roundup) This Election Day is historic. But the news coverage might be a bit unrelenting, so if you're looking for a reprieve, we're offering you an episode of The Hit List.

Find all our latest political coverage here, and be sure to follow your local NPR member station for updates specific to your area.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
The Hit List (Or, The 1A Pop Culture Roundup)

1A

Logo for the live streaming video platform Twitch. U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently broke records for one of the most viewed streams of the video game "Among Us." MARTIN BUREAU/MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Logo for the live streaming video platform Twitch. U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently broke records for one of the most viewed streams of the video game "Among Us."

On this historic Election Day, we know that your excitement and anxiety might be overloaded. The news coverage might get a little unrelenting.

If you want the latest updates, NPR has you covered. You can find our programs here.

But we thought we'd give you a little reprieve from doomscrolling in the form of The Hit List. It's our roundup of what's best to watch, stream and play from our expert panel.

We were joined by critics and pop culture consumers Angelica Bastien, Ruthie Fierberg, and Gita Jackson to talk about Among Us, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Star Trek: Discover, and much more.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs on our website.