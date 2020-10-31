Accessibility links
The 1A Election Results Roundup One thing we know for sure? "The polls were very, very wrong in these swing states," says politics reporter Reid Wilson.

Follow NPR for the latest updates on the election.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

The 1A Election Results Roundup

Listen · 1:27:32
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/929952968/931495820" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The 1A Election Results Roundup

1A

The 1A Election Results Roundup

The 1A Election Results Roundup

Listen · 1:27:32
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/929952968/931495820" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Although experts are encouraging patience, we're bringing you the latest election results we know, and we're hearing from you about it all. David Dee Delgado/David Dee Delgado/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
David Dee Delgado/David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Although experts are encouraging patience, we're bringing you the latest election results we know, and we're hearing from you about it all.

David Dee Delgado/David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

It's November 4. Things in America are a lot right now. As expected, we still don't know who won the presidential election.

Millions of ballots have been tallied with more to go in a few key states.

Joining us to parse through what we do know are journalists Jessica Taylor, Nathan Gonzalez, Adav Noti, Taurean Small, Reid Wilson, Mary McCord, and Emma Hurt.

We recorded this episode between 10-12 ET. Follow NPR or your local member station for the latest updates.

With so much still hanging in the balance, we want to hear from you.

Text "1A" to (844) 777-7050 to start sending us your thoughts. How are you processing the last 24 hours? What do the results, in your state, or nationally, mean for you?

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs on our website.