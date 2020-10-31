Accessibility links
Answering Your Questions About Lawsuits And The Election : 1A "I have yet to see a single lawsuit filed on the Trump side that I think could credibly call into question a significant number of votes that could plausibly affect the outcome in any of these states," says the ACLU's Dale Ho.

Keep up with NPR for the latest coverage of the election.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

Answering Your Questions About Lawsuits And The Election

Listen · 34:34
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/929952974/931805166" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Answering Your Questions About Lawsuits And The Election

1A

Answering Your Questions About Lawsuits And The Election

Answering Your Questions About Lawsuits And The Election

Listen · 34:34
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/929952974/931805166" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Election workers count ballots on November 04, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. With no winner declared in the presidential election last night, all eyes are on the outcome in a few remaining swing states. Spencer Platt/Spencer Platt/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Spencer Platt/Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Election workers count ballots on November 04, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. With no winner declared in the presidential election last night, all eyes are on the outcome in a few remaining swing states.

Spencer Platt/Spencer Platt/Getty Images

It's been more than 48 hours since the polls closed, but the presidential race is far from over.

Four states are still too close to call: Georgia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Nevada. And in several states that have been determined in former Vice President Joe Biden's favor, President Donald Trump's campaign is putting up a legal fight.

Joining us today are analysts Amanda Becker, Christina Greer, and Dale Ho. We talk about the current situation in all of these states, and how legal battles might shape the future of this election.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs on our website.