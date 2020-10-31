Answering Your Questions About Lawsuits And The Election

It's been more than 48 hours since the polls closed, but the presidential race is far from over.

Four states are still too close to call: Georgia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Nevada. And in several states that have been determined in former Vice President Joe Biden's favor, President Donald Trump's campaign is putting up a legal fight.

Joining us today are analysts Amanda Becker, Christina Greer, and Dale Ho. We talk about the current situation in all of these states, and how legal battles might shape the future of this election.

