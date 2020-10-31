The News Roundup For November 6, 2020

As mail-in ballots continue to be counted, America holds its breath. Former Vice President Joe Biden took the lead in Georgia and Pennsylvania.

At the same time, the United States recorded over 100,000 cases of COVID-19 twice this week.

Meanwhile, billions of people around the world are watching America's election results trickle in. Could we see the end of "America First"? And if so, what could future foreign policy look like?

And the United States has officially left the Paris Climate Accord. But Joe Biden promised to rejoin if he's elected. What impact, if any, will our exit have on how the world tackles climate change?

We talk about the week's top domestic news with Maggie Fox, Anita Kumar, Fernando Pizarro and Chris Cillizza. Then, we turn to news around the globe with Jennifer Williams, David Rennie and Fareed Zakaria.

