1A Presents: Gun Play

Enlarge this image toggle caption KERA/Guns & America KERA/Guns & America

Today, we're sharing an episode of another podcast we like. "Gun Play" is produced by Guns & America and KERA in Dallas, Texas.

2018 was the deadliest year in U.S. history for school shootings. And that year, a youth theater company from Dallas set out on a cross-country journey to create an original play about the many arguments we have over Second Amendment rights, mass shootings, background checks and automatic weapons.

In "Gun Play," hosts Hady Mawajdeh and Jerome Weeks follow Cry Havoc Theater Company as its student actors research these topics and craft their play—all while deadly school shootings continue around the country.

We're sharing episode 1, where we meet some of the Cry Havoc actors as they conduct their first interviews about gun violence and discover how their own experiences with gun violence become part of their play.

This podcast contains sounds of gunfire and descriptions of violent death that some may find disturbing.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs on our website.