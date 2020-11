Camp Encourages Dialogue Between Youth From Areas In Conflict NPR's Michel Martin speaks with two people affiliated with Seeds of Peace, Eliza O'Neil and Spencer Traylor, about how the program helps heal divides and what we can learn from it.

Camp Encourages Dialogue Between Youth From Areas In Conflict World Camp Encourages Dialogue Between Youth From Areas In Conflict Camp Encourages Dialogue Between Youth From Areas In Conflict Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with two people affiliated with Seeds of Peace, Eliza O'Neil and Spencer Traylor, about how the program helps heal divides and what we can learn from it. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor