Historic Schoolhouse Moved In 18 Days To Make Room For Office Complex

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You know, getting around a city that's busy can be hard, but you know it's a lot harder when you weigh 7,600 tons. Officials in Shanghai wanted to make room for a new office complex by moving an historic schoolhouse. A team of engineers placed supports under the five-story building and lifted it. Those supports had robotic legs under them. You heard me - legs. Basically, the entire building walked to its new location slowly. It took 18 days. It's MORNING EDITION.

