2nd U.K. Coronavirus Lockdown Will Last At Least 4 Weeks British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the new lockdown will begin on Thursday and last until at least Dec. 2. Bars and restaurants can only offer take-out and non-essential shops most close.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the new lockdown will begin on Thursday and last until at least Dec. 2. Bars and restaurants can only offer take-out and non-essential shops most close.