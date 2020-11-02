Aaron Sorkin On 'The Trial Of The Chicago 7' : Fresh Air In 1968, several prominent anti-war activists were accused of conspiring to start a riot at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Aaron Sorkin, writer of 'The West Wing,' and 'The Social Network,' has a new film that follows the trial of the so-called Chicago Seven. He spoke with new 'Fresh Air' contributor Sam Sanders about parallels between the summer of '68 and 2020, and if the past year has changed his idealistic style of writing.



Also, Ken Tucker reviews three new songs by Stevie Wonder, The Pretenders and Bruce Springsteen.