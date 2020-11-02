#2045: The Bionic Bug : The Best of Car Talk This week on The Best of Car Talk, Rita's VW won't start after being flooded during a hurricane. Does it have a future on the road or just as a saltwater aquarium? Elsewhere, Bob discovered an unusual feature in his BMW as a result of his father-in-law being locked in the car for a half-hour; Dan's Acura may have oil problems, if his neighbor's hearing is right; and Chuck thinks his wife's parking brake technique is too quiet. Also, college sudent Kim wants help with a take-home Physics exam. Man, did she call the wrong number! All this, the Great Cathy/Kathy Stump the Chumps Challenge, and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

