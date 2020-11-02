Cristin Milioti On 'Palm Springs,' 'How I Met Your Mother,' '30 Rock' And More

Cristin Milioti on Hulu's Palm Springs, How I Met Your Mother, binge watching 30 Rock during quarantine and hanging out with her dog

Have you been having trouble keeping track of time lately?

Doesn't it seem like everyday just kind of blends in with the other. Days feel like months. Months feel like an eternity. That's probably what makes Hulu's Palm Springs the perfect movie for this time.

Palm Springs is a romantic comedy. It's a film about two people who are forced to repeat the same day. The film stars Andy Samberg as Nyles, and Cristin Milioti, as Sarah.

It's a movie about a time loop, not unlike Groundhog Day or Russian Doll – but Palm Springs is more than a clever premise. It's a funny and unique movie about relationships and depression.

Linda Holmes, the host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour, talked with Cristin Milioti recently about the complex portrayal of Sarah in Palm Springs. They try their best to discuss the movie's themes without spoiling too much of the plot.

Linda also chats with Cristin about her roles on shows like How I Met Your Mother, 30 Rock, Fargo, and the Tony Award winning Broadway show Once.