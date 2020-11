Gunmen Kill At Least 19 People In An Attack On Afghan University Gunmen stormed Kabul University in Afghanistan on Monday, killing at least 19 people. It was the second attack on a learning center in Kabul in recent days. ISIS claimed responsibility.

