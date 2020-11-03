Sri Lankan Navy, Villagers Save 120 Whales After Mass Beaching

Accessibility links
Sri Lanka Navy, Villagers Save Beached Whales The Sri Lankan Navy and local villagers saved more than 100 beached short-finned pilot whales that became stranded on a beach just south of the capital Colombo on Monday.
World

Jaclyn Diaz

Rescuers and volunteers were racing to save about 100 pilot whales stranded on Sri Lanka's western coast in what officials say is the island nation's biggest-ever mass beaching. (Lakruwan WANNIARACHCHI / AFP) (Photo by LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI/AFP via Getty Images) LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

A group of Sri Lankan rescuers returned more than 100 whales to the sea after a mass beaching of the mammals Monday.

A team made up of members of the Sri Lanka Navy, Coast Guard, and local residents worked overnight to save 100 to 120 stranded short-finned pilot whales on Panadura Beach, according to the country's Navy. The beach is on the island country's southwestern coast.

The group of stranded whales is believed to be the country's largest ever recorded beaching of the mammals, according to local officials.

Videos posted on social media late Monday showed the large animals laying on the sandy beach. Locals can be see gathered around them as they tried to push the animals back into the sea.

The Navy and Coast Guard teams worked with local police and volunteer lifeguards using jet skis throughout the night and early morning to pull the whales safely back to the sea, the Navy said. Four whales could not be saved, however, and the Department of Wildlife Conservation is conducting further investigations into their death.

The whales are believed to have become beached after the group followed "a desperate whale that lost its course," the Navy said.

Earlier this year, about 470 pilot whales were stranded in Tasmania in September. Only about 110 could be saved after days of rescue efforts, AFP reported.