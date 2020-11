How And When To Expect Election Results Increased numbers of mail-in ballots may contribute to vote-counting delays in some of the battleground states. NPR discusses how the vote will be counted and when to expect results.

How And When To Expect Election Results Elections How And When To Expect Election Results How And When To Expect Election Results Audio will be available later today. Increased numbers of mail-in ballots may contribute to vote-counting delays in some of the battleground states. NPR discusses how the vote will be counted and when to expect results. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor