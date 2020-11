How Biden Campaign Is Readying For Election Results NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager for Joe Biden, about how the Democratic presidential nominee and his team are feeling on Election Day.

How Biden Campaign Is Readying For Election Results Elections How Biden Campaign Is Readying For Election Results How Biden Campaign Is Readying For Election Results Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager for Joe Biden, about how the Democratic presidential nominee and his team are feeling on Election Day. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor