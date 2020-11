U.S. Senate Candidates From Georgia To Face Runoff Election In January NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Democrat Raphael Warnock about advancing to a runoff in January against GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler after no candidate in Georgia secured 50% of the vote.

U.S. Senate Candidates From Georgia To Face Runoff Election In January Elections U.S. Senate Candidates From Georgia To Face Runoff Election In January U.S. Senate Candidates From Georgia To Face Runoff Election In January Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Democrat Raphael Warnock about advancing to a runoff in January against GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler after no candidate in Georgia secured 50% of the vote. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor