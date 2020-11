Experts Warn That Election Uncertainty Could Fuel Political Violence In the lead-up to the election, there were warnings about the wild card of armed militia-type groups. Analysts say potential vigilante violence remains a threat as the vote count continues.

Experts Warn That Election Uncertainty Could Fuel Political Violence National Security Experts Warn That Election Uncertainty Could Fuel Political Violence Experts Warn That Election Uncertainty Could Fuel Political Violence Audio will be available later today. In the lead-up to the election, there were warnings about the wild card of armed militia-type groups. Analysts say potential vigilante violence remains a threat as the vote count continues. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor