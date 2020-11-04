What's Next for the Economy?

No matter who gets voted into office, the next Congress and the next president will have to design a plan to help the economy. They'll have to figure out who to send money to, exactly how much — and they'll have to do it stat.

But figuring out exactly where we are in the economy is hard, especially when numbers like gross domestic product and unemployment rate take months to update. So a group at Harvard University decided to reinvent how we measure the economy.

Today on the show: We learn about the economists behind Opportunity Insights, the new research and policy institution.

