Non-Lullaby Does The Trick To Soothe Fussy Baby

Every parent finds ways to soothe a crying baby. One father posted a video online demonstrating how his infant stopped crying after hearing the song "Psychosocial" by Slipknot.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD: (Crying).

INSKEEP: Every parent finds ways to soothe a crying baby. You have to swaddle them tightly, rock them gently or copy the father who posted this video.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD: (Crying).

INSKEEP: The song "Psychosocial" by Slipknot seems to work surprisingly well. His infant stopped crying after hearing music that reviewers describe as industrial drum banging with power drill guitar riffs. It's MORNING EDITION.

