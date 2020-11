The Thistle & Shamrock: All Hallows' Eve

You're invited to embark on a musical journey through myth and mystery. Along the way, you'll uncover the legends that live on in the ballads and infuse the melodies with their raw emotion. Artists include Cathie Ryan, Garefowl, and Sarah McQuaid.