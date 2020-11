Scrutiny Of The U.S. Postal Service Continues As States Report Missing Ballots A federal judge ordered the U.S. Postal Service to sweep its facilities for any ballots in North Carolina and Pennsylvania amid reports of ballots left behind or delivered late in some states.

